US to Provide More Than $150 Million in Aid to Palestinians, Blinken Says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced that the US will provide more than $150 million in aid to a United Nations program for Palestinian refugees, formally called the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
The funding would include humanitarian assistance and economic development programs for Palestinians. Specifically, the plan calls for $150 million through the UNRWA, $75 million in US economic support and $10 million in development funding, according to Reuters.
The UNRWA provides education, food, healthcare and business loan programs to the more than 5.6 million Palestinian refugees spread across regions including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
The latest decision by the Joe Biden administration reverses a former Trump-era policy that cut off assistance to the agency. Former US President Donald Trump eliminated support for the humanitarian program in 2018, a decision that was applauded at the time by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
