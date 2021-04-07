Turkish Jet Reportedly Crashes in Central Turkey, Pilot's Fate Unknown

A Turkish Air Force training aircraft has crashed in the Konya province, south-central Turkey, multiple local media have reported. The pilot is feared dead.
Reports suggest that the crashed aircraft was a Northrop F-5 belonging to the Air Forces' Turkish Stars aerobatic team deployed at Konya's 3rd Main Jet Base. Earlier (since debunked) reports suggested the plane involved may have been an F-16.
Turkey's Defence Minister confirmed later Tuesday that an F-5 jet had been lost.
Photos from the scene, which have not been authenticated, show smoke rising in an empty field.
Television footage show security and medical teams taping off an area, with multiple ambulances and military vehicles, at least one fire truck and a helicopter on the scene.
Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay confirmed reports about the crash, and that search and rescue units were arriving at the scene. "Our prayer is that there is no loss of life," he tweeted.
