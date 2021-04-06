Saudi-led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Houthis' Drone Launched Towards Khamis Mushait

The Saudi-led miltary coalition in Yemen said it prevented on Tuesday an attack by Houthi militants, who launched an armed drone towars Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, according to Riyadh state-run television.
During the recent months, Houtis, according to Saudi Arabia, regularly fire explosive-laden drones, targeting infrastructure and other crucial facilities in the country.
The kingdom, that orginized a military coalition in 2015 to support the Yemeni government, has been involved in Yemen's civil war that remains in place since 2014 between government forces and Houthi movement.
Last month, Riyadh introduced a peace initiative, proposing to cease fire under UN supervision and resume negotiations. The kingdom also offered to reopen Yemeni Sanaa airport and to ease the blockade of the Yemeni port of Hudaydah. Houthi criticized the proposal, claiming total blockade removal, which "is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool,” Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters.
