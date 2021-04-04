Jordan's FM: Prince Hamzah Was in Contact With 'Foreign Agencies' to Undermine National Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that an investigation found Prince Hamzah bin Hussein’s and two officials had held contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilise the country.

"Security agencies, through joint, expansive and thorough investigations by the Jordanian Armed Forces and the General Intelligence Directorate and the Public Security Directorate, followed the movements and activities of Crown Prince Hamza Bin Hussein and the honourable Hassan Bin Zeid, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah and others targeting the national security and stability,” Safadi said at a press briefing in Amman.

The foreign minister went on to say that the royal had held contacts with unnamed foreign intelligence and was seeking to depose the current King Abdullah II.

"The investigations found foreign interference and contacts including contacts with foreign parties around the best timing to begin taking steps to undermine the security of our Jordan," Safadi added.

He also said that King Abdullah II met with his half-brother yesterday night and "ordered him to stop all actions that targeted Jordan’s security and stability," to which Hamzah "responded negatively."

The minister explained that Prince Hamzah and those close to him had contacted Jordanian opposition abroad and activists and figures in the country to join them.

Safadi added that the unnamed foreign intelligence service contacted Prince Hamzah’s wife yesterday and offered to provide a plane to fly them out of the country.

In this file handout picture released by the Jordanian news agency Petra on January 12, 2012, shows Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd R), Queen Noor, widow of late King Hussein (R), and Queen Rania (L) posing for a picture with Prince Hamzah, half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah and his new wife Princess Basma Otoum during their Muslim wedding ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman

In a separate development, the mother of Prince Hamzah, Noor Al Hussein, called claims that her son was preparing a coup “wicked slander.”

Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe. — Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) April 4, 2021

​Noor Al Hussein was the fourth and last wife of King Hussein who ruled Jordan from 1952 until his death in 1999. She has since been active in charity and promotes various causes.

On Saturday, state media reported that several high-ranking officials were arrested for security reasons in Jordan. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The armed forces deny that the prince was arrested, noting that he was told to cease "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan.