Iraqi Base Hosting US Troops Reportedly Comes Under Rocket Attack

Two rockets fell in a rural area near Balad, an Iraqi military air base, according to reports.
According to Iraqi security officials, the purpose of the attack was to strike Balad airbase, but the rockets fell short and hit the village of al-Bu Asi, just southeast of the target.
No casualties were reported.
There has been no information about who was behind the attack on the base.
The Balad air base is located some 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.
On 20 February, two servicemen were wounded as a result of a similar attack.
Iraqi military bases housing US personnel faced multiple attacks over the past months.
