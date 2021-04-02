Register
01:41 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speeches before the heads of banks, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

    Rouhani: US ‘Dragging Their Feet’ With JCPOA Compliance, Missing ‘Golden Opportunity’

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Presidency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/32/1078103248_0:41:2781:1605_1200x675_80_0_0_86980493c94278ccb26fdd9130c9ba13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104021082515944-rouhani-us-dragging-their-feet-with-jcpoa-compliance-missing-golden-opportunity/

    Under the Biden administration, relations between the US and Iran have remained at a stalemate as neither side intends to resume their commitments to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the other party acts first. Reports have surfaced that the US is considering offering a new proposal before the looming Iranian elections.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani remarked on Thursday that the Biden administration is “dragging their feet” and utterly failing at taking advantage of its chance to return to the Iran nuclear deal the US withdrew from in 2018.

    Rouhani reiterated to the Iranian public that Iran would willingly resume compliance to the 2015 deal, so long as the Biden White House returned as a signer and committed to its promises under the agreement, which include the lifting of its strict sanctions.

    “This would mean a win-win bargain for the region and the entire world, which would benefit them,” the Iranian president stated, referring to the US’ potential return. “The Americans were not able to understand that and failed to seize this golden opportunity.”

    “They have been dragging their feet, and we have been getting messages and news, which show this new [US] administration is far from the reality about Iran,” Rouhani added, noting that the US officials have a “lack of knowledge” when it comes to the Middle Eastern nation.

    Rouhani went on to emphasize that although Iran has been the only party to shoulder the burden of the deal, it would “continue on the path of production, development, morality and constructive interaction to the end.” 

    At the time, former US President Donald Trump withdrew the Land of the Free from the nuclear deal in 2018 over unconfirmed allegations that Tehran had violated its commitments to the deal, underscoring that the deal was a failure of the Obama administration. 

    The remainder of the Trump years saw a so-called “maximum campaign” pressure against Iran, where on top of reimposing sanction against the nation, the US also tacked on additional financial hurdles on top of a slew of designations against its institutions.

    Although the Biden administration has tiptoed around outlining its foreign policy with Iran, the US has opted to keep in place many Trump-era policies. 

    Incidentally, Rouhani’s remarks came days after reports surfaced that the Biden administration is weighing the possibility of putting forth a new proposal in order to ease tensions with Iran. Reports indicated that the proposal was expected to be released as soon as this week, although it’s likely Tehran will double down and urge Washington to simply return to the JCPOA.

    Related:

    Hacker Group With Alleged Ties to Iran, Targeted 25 Medical Researchers in US, Israel, Watchdog Says
    China Has Been 'Cooperative' in Efforts to Constrain Iran Nuclear Program, State Dept Says
    China-Iran Deal Aims to Expand 'Common Interests in a Win-Win Manner', Zarif Says
    Iran Begins Enriching Uranium in 4th Cluster of Advanced Centrifuges, Report Says
    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, US, Biden Administration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse