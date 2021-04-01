Register
11:57 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018

    Hezbollah Leader Claims Tel Aviv, Washington Have Not Dropped Plans to Build Greater Israel

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106483/41/1064834117_0:161:4000:2411_1200x675_80_0_0_ad67edd84e2f0112c9b9f9c9124d2f45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104011082509027-hezbollah-leader-claims-tel-aviv-washington-have-not-dropped-plans-to-build-greater-israel/

    The idea of a Greater Israel stems from the vague description of Jewish lands in the Book of Genesis. These lands allegedly spanned "from the brook of Egypt to the Euphrates". However, leaders in present-day Israel have not publicly committed to expanding the country's territory to these boundaries.

    Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has claimed that Israel and the US are seeking to expand the territory of the Jewish state to the Nile on the one end and to the Euphrates on the other.

    "The axis is still seeking to realise the dream of the Nile to the Euphrates", Nasrallah said during a televised address.

    The leader of the Lebanon-based group added that the two countries purportedly use "sectarian and religious plots" in order to "paint" regional conflicts as "sectarian" ones and thus achieve their alleged goals.

    Nasrallah cited unspecified reports as the source for his conclusion regarding the US and Israeli goals of seizing lands between the Nile and the Euphrates. He referred to the idea of "Greater Israel" – a territory that Jewish people allegedly populated centuries ago and only vaguely described in the Book of Genesis as spanning "from the brook of Egypt to the Euphrates". The unsubstantiated allegations that Israel and the US are pursuing the restoration of "Greater Israel" have been around for some time and were even perpetuated by the late leader of al-Qaeda* Osama bin Laden.

    President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump: Suspension of West Bank Annexation 'Great Concession' by Israel

    However, neither Israeli nor American officials have declared that expanding Israel's borders to these boundaries is their goal. Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in 2008 stated that "Greater Israel is over" and stressed that anybody who supports the idea of restoring it, is "deluding themselves".

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Should Israel Kill One of Our Fighters We Will Kill One of Theirs', Hezbollah Chief Warns
    Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Both Sides 'Fully Prepared' for Large-Scale War
    Israel Downs Hezbollah Drone Launched From Lebanon
    Israel to Be Hit by 2,000 Missiles Per Day If War With Hezbollah Erupts, IDF Commander Says
    Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of 'Provoking' US to Kill Soleimani
    Hezbollah Was on Verge of War With Israel Minutes After Beirut Blast, Field Commander Says
    Tags:
    Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah, expansion, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse