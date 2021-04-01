Register
02:48 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A US patrol in al-Hasakah province, file photo.

    US Forces in Syria Transfer 40 Daesh Militants to Base in Hasakah Province, State Media Report

    © Sputnik / Михаил Воскресенский
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/94/1078709442_0:0:2903:1633_1200x675_80_0_0_da5f0ba06e430819d49c5a6b62773ed6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104011082503990-us-forces-in-syria-transfer-40-daesh-militants-to-base-in-hasakah-province-state-media-report/

    The Biden administration appears to be following the policies of former President Donald Trump, as there are no signals so far that Washington will cease its military presence in oil-rich east Syria - even though its deployment to the Arab Republic was never invited by Damascus, nor authorized by the UN Security Council.

    The US military has airlifted approximately 40 Daesh* terrorists from al-Houl prison to its al-Shadadi base in Hasakah province's southern countryside, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

    Citing its sources, the agency stated that "three US military helicopters and three attack helicopters landed on Tuesday evening in al-Shadadi base." Among those on board the helicopters were two Iraqi terrorists, who are reportedly held responsible for the atrocities committed at Deir Ez-Zor.

    According to the report, the al-Houl prison east of Hasakah city is run by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of mainly Kurdish militants backed by Washington.

    According to media reports, in January, US military helicopters regularly transported batches of Daesh terrorists from the Hasakah prisons of Ghuwayran and al-Sena'a to American bases in Iraq. More than 100 militants were reportedly airlifted and provided with weapons before release.

    There have been several reports over the past years of the US military contingent assisting terrorists in the region with transportation, allegedly counting on increasing numbers of terrorist attacks in Syria and Iraq as a result of the transfers in order to justify the involvement of US forces in both countries.
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    Surfaced reports have alleged airlifts, arms airdrops, and aerial support for the terrorist groups, given that their strength in Syria and Iraq has waned.

    American troops are stationed in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor - the areas with the largest oil and gas fields. Syria's authorities have consistently declared that the US contingent's presence in the country violates Syria's sovereignty and international law, since the United States was never invited to the Arab Republic.

    Buildings destroyed during the fighting in the northern town of Ariha, in Idlib province
    © AP Photo / Ugur Can
    Russia, Syria Say US Embolden Terrorist Groups in War-Torn Syria
    In late 2019, former US President Trump, who had previously announced the complete withdrawal of the US troops from the country, in light of the US seizure of the oil fields of northeastern Syria said that he "left troops to take the oil."

    "I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil," Trump reiterated several times back then.

    The US started its military operation in Syria in 2017 under the pretext of fighting terrorism in the country. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in November 2019 called the actions of the US in the country "state banditry", aimed at the unhindered plunder of the natural resources of the country.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

    Related:

    Terrorists Preparing Provocations Using Poisonous Substances in Syria's Idlib, Russian Military Says
    US Forces in Syria Reportedly Bring in 40-Vehicle Military Convoy From Iraq
    Iran and China Forge United Front at UN Meeting on Syria's Humanitarian Crisis
    Damascus on Brussels Conference: Discussions Without Participation of Syria Are Unacceptable
    Tags:
    US Army, US, Daesh, ISIS, Syrian crisis, war in Syria, Syrian war, Syria, SYRIA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse