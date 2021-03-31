Register
07:18 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In Sept. 2012, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel shows an illustration as he describes his concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions during his address to the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters.

    Netanyahu's Iran Obsession: Real Fear or Political Tool?

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103311082495838-netanyahus-iran-obsession-real-fear-or-political-tool/

    Over the years, Iran has given Israel plenty of reasons to worry. Officials in Tel Aviv have accused Tehran of working on developing weapons of mass destruction and of supporting terrorist entities. Yet despite calls to annihilate the Jewish state, an Israeli expert says the Islamic Republic does not pose an existential threat to his country.

    Iran is not on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mind at the moment because he's preoccupied with a political stalemate and efforts to form a coalition to remain in power.

    Netanyahu's Obsession?

    Until recently, however, this wasn't the case. Before election fever kicked off Iran was Netanyahu's primary concern and his number one enemy.

    It was Netanyahu who branded Washington's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran a "historic mistake", causing a feud with then-President Barack Obama. It was the Israeli PM who played a pivotal role in the 2018 US decision to leave the multilateral agreement and it was he who lashed out at a number of European states for bypassing sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic and doing business with Tehran despite the ban.

    April 30 2018, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iran’s purported nuclear program in Tel Aviv
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Former Mossad Deputy Director Blasts Netanyahu for Allowing Iran to Get Stronger on His Watch
    Netanyahu's obsession with Iran hasn't faded away with time. 

    At the beginning of March, he accused the Islamic Republic of attacking an Israeli vessel in the Gulf of Oman, accusations that Tehran denied.

    And then he spoke to US Vice President Kamala Harris stressing that he would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, a mantra he repeated in a number of interviews to local media outlets during the election campaign.

    Raz Zimmt, a research fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, says the obsession with Iran started long before Netanyahu, and it stems from the fear that the Islamic Republic is adamant about destroying the Jewish state.

    Over the years, Iran has given Israel a number of reasons to worry. Slogans like "death to Israel" are regularly heard during Iranian demonstrations and public gatherings.

    Iran has reportedly pumped millions of dollars into such groups as Gaza's Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, both of which are considered terrorist organisations by Israel and it has been accused of seeking a nuclear bomb, raising fears in Tel Aviv that it could be used against the Jewish state, allegations that Tehran has repeatedly denied.

    This is why there is a consensus in Israel that Iran is a threat, says Zimmt, but opinions vary on whether it is "existential" and how the Jewish state should tackle it.

    "Some believe Israel should adhere to diplomacy when tackling Iran. Others back a more military approach, including an operation and maximum pressure".

    Netanyahu is clearly in the latter camp, but Zimmt says it's not entirely clear whether the PM's obsession with Iran stems from his genuine fear of the Islamic Republic or it is a scare tactic aimed at retaining power and fame.

    "I guess it is a combination of both. We do face an Iranian threat but I don't think it is existential, especially now that Israel has other problems to worry about and when Tehran still doesn't have nuclear weapons".

    How Big of a Threat is Iran?

    It was recently reported that Tehran had inched one step closer towards producing enriched uranium, with media outlets claiming that Iran could potentially obtain an atomic bomb, even though the country has consistently stated that it "has not and will not" pursue nuclear weapons.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Israel ‘Will Do Everything’ to Prevent Iran Getting Nuclear Weapons, Netanyahu Says
    Zimmt predicts that the vicious cycle of mutual accusations and threats will not end any time soon, simply because Iran will not change its anti-Israel ideology and rhetoric.

    Israel, for its part, will not be willing to budge when it comes to the issue of Jerusalem or the return of Palestinian refugees.

    But that doesn't mean the situation will continue to escalate or evolve into a full-fledged war.

    "The only scenario in which a full-fledged war would be possible is if Iran keeps revving up its nuclear plan, prompting Israel to strike their nuclear facilities".

    However, with political instability in Israel still in place, doubts run high as to whether anyone in Tel Aviv would be willing to give such a command, meaning the war of words between the two nations will continue. And so will Israel's obsession with the "Iranian threat".

    Tags:
    Nuclear Weapons, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse