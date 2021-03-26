At Least 32 Dead, 66 Injured in Train Collision in Sohag, Egypt - Photos, Videos

Two passenger trains have collided in southern Egypt, AFP reported on Friday, with multiple videos from the incident emerging online.
The Health Ministry stated later in the day that at least 32 people died and that 66 were injured in the catastrophe.
According to the local news, at least three carriages derailed as a result.
حاجز تصادم جديد في مصر!— Magda Mahfouz (@magdaMahfouzeg) March 26, 2021
قطارين في #سوهاج وضحايا جدد من المصريين!
#مصر pic.twitter.com/qzDRkVlToe
الله يرحم ضحايا القطار في #سوهاج— HUSSIEN 🇱🇧❤️ (@BzeihHussien) March 26, 2021
ويشفي جميع الجرحى #مصر 🇪🇬🙏🏻 https://t.co/5t6xIRQ1rR
#مصر.. ضحايا باصطدام قطارين في #سوهاجhttps://t.co/m65G76hCOf#صحيفة_الخليج#الخليج_خمسون_عاماً pic.twitter.com/F7UdjNfjG9— صحيفة الخليج (@alkhaleej) March 26, 2021
#BREAKING: Two trains collided in Sohag, Upper Egypt, resulting in derailing three passenger carriages. Injured people were reported.— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/tj3nMgW9D3
