Saudi Arabia Vows 'Deterrent Action' to Defend Oil Exports After Houthi Attack Sets Fuel Tank Ablaze

The attack against the Saudis was reported mere days after Riyadh launched a new peace initiative to end the conflict in neighbouring Yemen, with the proposal including an UN-supervised ceasefire across the country in a bid to stop attacks by the Yemeni militants.

Saudi Arabia has promised to take "deterrent actions" in response to an oil tank fire, which, according to Riyadh, was caused by a Houthi attack. The strike that hit a terminal in Jizan resulted in a fire and an explosion, but no casualties were reported due to the blaze.

"The kingdom condemns this cowardly attack directed against vital installations, which does not target the kingdom only, but also targets the security of petroleum exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, and the freedom of global trade", an official statement read.

The Saudi Defence Ministry also confirmed that the oil distribution station was targeted by the Houthis after the militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several videos and photos, allegedly taken at the site of the incident, have since been uploaded on social media.

In the meantime, the Yemeni Houthis said they launched attacks on several Saudi facilities later in the day, including the King Abdelaziz military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir.

Hostilities have been raging in Yemen since August 2014, with a war between government forces led by President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi opposition movement.

A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting airstrike at the request of Hadi since March 2015. In response to the pro-Saudi coalition's attacks and the blockade of the country's north, the Houthis regularly bombard neighbouring Saudi areas.