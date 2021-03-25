Israeli Cargo Ship Damaged by Iranian Missile in Arabian Sea, Israel's Media Claims

A cargo ship owned by Israeli XT Management suffered damage after being hit by an "Iranian missile" as it sailed through the Arabian Sea on its way from Tanzania to India, Channel 12 News reported without revealing its sources. The broadcaster said that the ship's owner was notified of the attack and that a decision was made to allow the vessel to continue its journey to its destination in India, where it will reportedly undergo repairs.
The report did not include the name of the ship that had supposedly been damaged by the missile.
The media claims that the Israeli military are investigating the incident, and Reuters cited the Foreign Ministry as saying that they are checking the report about the attack on the vessel.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
