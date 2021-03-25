Riyadh Welcomes China's Efforts to Promote Security in Middle East

"The Saudi side welcomes the active role of China in protecting security in the Middle East region and welcomes China's initiatives in these areas", Farhan Al Saud said.
On Wednesday, Wang started his Middle East tour, which includes official visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, as well as a working visit to Oman. His visit to Riyadh comes days after Saudi Arabia proposed a widespread UN-sponsored ceasefire in neighbouring conflict-torn Yemen - an initiative that has already been welcomed by Beijing.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support Hadi in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over the vast part of the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.
