Register
20:32 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Video: Houthi Missile Shoots Down What They Claim Was ‘American MQ-9’ Drone Over Mar'ib

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082440961_0:82:1201:757_1200x675_80_0_0_072c4b4487c277218ee06d5b066ff075.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103241082441301-video-houthi-missile-shoots-down-what-they-claim-was-american-mq-9-drone-over-marib/

    The Biden administration has declared a halt to US support for Saudi offensive operations in Yemen. The Yemeni Houthis now claim to have shot down a US surveillance and attack drone over central Yemen, although it could also have been a Saudi lookalike.

    The Houthi movement in Yemen has released footage that appears to depict an MQ-9 Reaper drone being struck by an anti-air missile a day after announcing the feat.

    On Tuesday, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e announced that the Air Defenses had struck an “American MQ9 drone” with a missile of undisclosed make and model, the Houthi official news outlet Al-Masirah reported.

    According to Sare’e, the drone was operating over Mar’ib Governorate and had attacked Houthi forces in several of the province’s districts.

    On Wednesday, video purporting to be of the shootdown was posted by a popular open-source research account on Twitter. In the moments before the missile strikes the unmanned aerial vehicle, it deploys some kind of projectile that appears to be a missile, but could also have been a defensive flare.

    ​However, it seems likely the Houthis have made an understandable error and confused a General Atomics RQ-9 Reaper with a China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) CH-4. The two drones look extremely similar, distinguishable only by the CH-4’s lack of a ventral fin below its V-shaped tail, which the grainy video does not seem to show. China sold the Saudis two CH-4s in 2014 after the US refused to export the Reaper, and in 2017 signed a deal to build a drone factory in the kingdom.

    That said, the Houthis have being fooled by CH-4s and MQ-9s before; in December, they announced the downing of a Saudi CH-4, for example.
    Sputnik Screenshot
    A UAV purported to be a US MQ-9 Reaper fires a projectile before being hit by a Houthi anti-air missile. It's unclear if the drone fired its own weapon or a defensive flare.
    Zerbout; Wikimedia Commons
    An Algerian Air Force CH-4B "Rainbow" drone, built by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

    Neither the US nor Saudi Arabia have commented about the claims. 

    If it’s truly an American Reaper, this would be the fourth US drone the Houthis have claimed to shoot down. In 2019, the Pentagon attempted to claim that because the Houthis had downed a drone using a Soviet-built 2K12 Kub anti-air missile system, this was proof the Iranians were arming the Houthis and turning the war in Yemen into a proxy war. However, as Sputnik reported, the 2K12 [NATO reporting name SA-6 Gainful] is a widely exported weapon, with the Yemeni Armed Forces having been one of the former Soviet Union’s customers.

    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle
    © Photo : US Air Force Photo / Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt
    An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle

    US Ends Saudi Support Amid Marib Offensive

    The news comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an end to US support for offensive operations in Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition last month. Riyadh entered the conflict in 2015 after Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled the country amid a Houthi seizure of power. Other members of the coalition have mostly left, including Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, although the latter exerts considerable influence in the conflict via friendly militias. 

    The US provided the coalition with refueling, targeting and intelligence information, and deployed special forces to patrol Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen and to chase down Houthi artillery sites. It has also sold bombs, aircraft, and other equipment to several coalition members. Blinken said the US will continue to support Saudi defense, as the Houthis mount missile and drone strikes on Saudi military and petroleum facilities, which form the backbone of the Saudi economy.

    The coalition siege of Yemen has created what the United Nations recognized as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. A blockade of Yemen’s ports has deprived the country of food, medicine, and other supplies, and Saudi airstrikes have destroyed its hospitals, schools, and port facilities. In December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that 233,000 people in Yemen had died due to the war, 131,000 of whom died from indirect causes such as famine.

    As the Houthi offensive in Mar’ib to capture its capital city intensifies, observers are warning of a new humanitarian crisis as the city is host to thousands of war refugees who are likely to be caught in the crossfire. Saudi coalition forces have rushed to buttress the city’s defenses, which is the Yemeni government’s last stronghold in the north, as the Houthis capture more and more of the city.

    On Monday, the Saudis proposed a new peace deal that would include the reopening of Sana’a’s long-besieged airport, the relaxing of the blockade around the port city of Hodeidah, and a UN-supervised truce. However, the Houthis have rejected the deal out of hand, telling Al-Masirah Riyadh offered nothing new and was falsely posturing as an outside actor in the conflict. 

    Related:

    Yemen’s Houthis Claim Control Over Majority of Marib, Government’s Last Northern Stronghold
    Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Launched Drones in Attack Against Saudi Aramco in Riyadh
    Saudi Arabia Floats New Peace Initiative, Including Nationwide Ceasefire, to End Yemen Conflict
    Tags:
    Yemen, surface-to-air missile (SAM), Houthis, CH-4B drone, MQ-9 Reaper
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse