Dubai Deputy Ruler and UAE Finance Minister Hamdan Al Maktoum Dies at 75

"We belong to God and to Him we shall return ... May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion", Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون ... رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021
Sheikh Hamdan was known as a philanthropist, as he established several educational projects and scholarships for young scientists in various fields. He was also a big fan of thoroughbred horse racing, investing in breeding farms and horse racing operations across the world.
