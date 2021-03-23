Video: Rocket Fired Toward Beersheba Area During Israeli PM Netanyahu's Visit

A rocket was fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, triggering an activation of an alert in "open areas", IDF said on Tuesday.
"A rocket was just fired from Gaza into Israel", the IDF tweeted. "An alert was activated in open areas."
Israeli media reported that the rocket landed in the vicinity of the southern city of Beersheba, where, according to some videos posted online by social media users, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu happened to be at the time.
There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties. Netanyahu has not officially commented on the situation.
#BREAKING: Rocket launched from Gaza towards the city of Beer Sheva, while PM Netanyahu visited the city pic.twitter.com/jLAGAeDotj— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 23, 2021
The videos shared by netizens allegedly show a large group of security officers escorting the Prime Minister from a city restaurant after the rocket launch. According to Channel 13, Netanyahu was in the restaurant, but had left before the rocket was launched.
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly stopped his campaigning to conduct security consultations.
NEW - Prime Minister Netanyahu is escorted out of a restaurant after a rocket was fired at Israel.pic.twitter.com/Iqkxjftbab— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 23, 2021
The rocket incident occurred amid a Knesset election in full swing in the country, marking the fourth legislative vote in Israel in two years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)