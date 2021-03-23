Houthi Rebels Reportedly Launch Drone Attack on Saudi Airport After Riyadh Proposes Peace Initiative

Yemen's Houthis have launched a drone attack targeting an airport in the south of Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the group said Tuesday. Neither the Saudi-led coalition nor the kingdom's authorities have yet confirmed the attack.
The peace plan involves the partial re-opening of Sana'a International Airport, partly re-opening the port and transferring the tax revenues accruing to the joint central bank account of the northern and southern authorities.
Yemen has been devastated by an ongoing armed conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for more than six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been launching air strikes against the Houthis since 2015, at the request of Yemen's president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of northern Yemen, including Sana’a.
