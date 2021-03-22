Register
22:31 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cars drive past an election campaign billboard for Israel's Blue and White opposition party led by Benny Gantz (R) depicting him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, on a highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on March 12, 2021, ahead of the March 23 general election. The writing in Hebrew reads Benny to the Knesset or Bibi for ever.

    Israel Enters 4th Parliamentary Snap Election: Hopes, Candidates in Rough Race

    © AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082325458_0:-1:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8710ef092ec0d8661172b09942f7da90.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103221082421870-israel-enters-4th-parliamentary-snap-election-hopes-candidates-in-rough-race/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, Israel will have yet another chance to decide the fate of the country's unicameral national legislature, the Knesset, as the most recent unity government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lasted just six months after its formation.

    Three Knesset elections have happened in three years. One in April 2019, another one in September of the same year, yet another one in March last year. Twice have the winning parties failed to form a majority coalition and create a new government.

    Following the third election, it took Netanyahu and his opponent, Benny Gantz, the country's defense minister and a leader of the centrist Blue and White political bloc, nearly two months to agree to form a national unity government. Under the agreement, Gantz was supposed to replace Netanyahu in the prime minister's chair in a rotation order in November 2021. However, the coalition has since collapsed.

    In late December, the 23rd Knesset convocation was dissolved, which automatically pushed Israel toward the fourth round of elections, as the parliament failed to pass the 2020 state budget on time.

    Shortly before the Knesset self-dissolution, former Interior Minister Gideon Saar quit the Netanyahu-led ruling Likud party to establish his own faction, now known as Tikva Hadasha (New Hope) of the center-right political axis, and announced plans to run for premiership during the upcoming vote.

    Beside him, several other politicians and Knesset lawmakers left Likud amid dismay over Netanyahu's prolonged mandate. Netanyahu has also been questioned in several cases related to corruption.

    In the beginning of January, Saar and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Yamina party leader, reportedly signed an agreement to share extra votes between their parties to oppose Netanyahu’s candidacy. However, this agreement seems to have collapsed just days before the election as Bennet signed a pledge to reject a government should it be led by the opposition leader, Yair Lapid. Saar took this as a sign of Bennet potentially allying with Netanyahu. The Jerusalem Post reported, citing source, that Bennet's alleged attempt to besmirch Saar's party by leaking a fake poll may have played a role. 

     As per the results of the upcoming election, the winning party will have to form a new coalition government based on a 61-seat parliamentary majority in the 120-seat Knesset. According to various polls, the odds of forming a stable coalition are rather slim.

    Latest polls collected by Haaretz newspaper were showing Likud leading and Lapid's opposition Yesh Atid lagging behind by about 10 percentage points. However, neither appears to have a clear majority.

    Related:

    Some 20,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security at Israel's Snap Election on Tuesday
    Gulf States Will Be Watching Israel's Elections Closely, But Are They Ready to See Netanyahu Go?
    Israel's New Hope Party Leader to Seek Limiting Premiership Term in Case of Election Win
    Tags:
    Election, Knesset, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse