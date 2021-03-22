Some 20,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security at Israel's Snap Election on Tuesday

Israel on March 23 will hold its fourth parliamentary election in two years.
"About 20,000 police officers, border police and volunteers will be involved. The main task is to ensure security and public order during the election," Zingerman said.
According to the spokesman, a large number of plain clothes and uniformed police officers will patrol areas of polling stations to prevent and fix possible violations. If necessary, police will make arrests and open criminal cases.
Zingerman said that March 23 is a day off in Israel, and in this regard, police will also work in places of mass gatherings and festive events, including to monitor compliance with coronavirus measures and preventing possible dissent.
In late December 2020, the 23rd Knesset (the Israeli parliament) voted to dissolve itself after the coalition government failed to pass the 2020 budget within the time allotted. The current coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is the Blue and White alliance headed by the ex-army chief of general staff, Benny Gantz, who was supposed to have replaced Netanyahu in the prime minister's chair in a rotation order.
