Register
22:46 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Armed Houthi followers sit next to a coffin of a Houthi fighter killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib, during a funeral procession in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021.

    Houthi Transportation Minister al-Shami Dies Under Unclear Circumstances - Report

    © REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082411849_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f6c7d53781583e4d3878b06d35781be5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103211082411623-houthi-transportation-minister-al-shami-dies-under-unclear-circumstances---report/

    The accounts of the death of the Houthi official vary, according to reports. Some sources reportedly say he was killed along with other Houthi commanders in a raid on a Houthi meeting in Sanaa by an Arab Coalition aircraft, or that he may have been assassinated by other Houthi figures within the militia group.

    Zakaria al-Shami, the transportation minister of Yemen's Houthi-controlled coup administration, died on Sunday, according to conflicting reports on the cause of death, the Al-Arabiya channel reported.

    Citing undisclosed Houthi officials, the report says that al-Shami died of COVID-19-related complications after being treated in a hospital in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, alongside Houthi Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtour and other infected Houthi officials.

    The Houthi Planning Minister, Abdulaziz Alkumaim, confirmed the death of al-Shami in a Facebook post, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.

    During the course of the conflict in Yemen, Saudi Arabia drew up a list of 40 members of the rebel leadership, topped by Abdul Malek al-Houthi, promising rewards for information leading to their capture. For the elimination or information on the location of Zakaria al-Shami, number 4 on the list, the Saudis promised to pay a reward of $20 million.

    Since August 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi rebels. In January 2015, Houthis captured the country's capital, Sanaa, and later formed its own parallel government. At the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, who fled to Riyadh after a Houthi-led popular uprising in the nation's capital city, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states joined the war in support of Yemen’s government, launching an air campaign against the rebels.

    As the Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, the coalition announced the launch of a military operation against Houthi targets.

    Related:

    Houthis Give UN Permits to Travel to Safer Oil Tanker, Timeline Still Unclear, Spokesman Says
    Houthi Movement Refutes Reports on Its Direct Talks With US in Oman
    White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defences Amid Houthi Attacks
    One Person Killed, Eight Injured in Houthi Airstrike in Northeastern Yemen - Reports
    Saudi-Led Coalition Says it Intercepted Exploding Drone Launched by Houthis Towards Khamis Mushait
    Tags:
    death, Al Houthi, Houthi rebels, Yemen civil war, Yemen conflict, Yemen War, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse