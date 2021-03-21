Pirates Capture Iraqi Ship Off Iran’s Coast, Demand $80,000 Ransom - Reports

The ship reportedly came under attack after it ran aground near Iran's Bushehr port.
According to lawmaker and ex-transport minister Kadhim Finjan, he received recorded appeals from the private ship's owner demanding rescue from pirates who had sailed the vessel to an unknown location.
According to social media reports, the ship's owner said that the ship "ran aground along the Iranian coasts about seven miles north of Bushehr Port, and the crew of the vessel stole his ship's fuel, plundered its cargo and equipment, and demanded a ransom of 80,000 US dollars."
