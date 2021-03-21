Pakistan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Self-Isolates Just Days After Taking Vaccine

The Prime Minister received his first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus just two days after he was inoculated, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Faisal Sultan said on Twitter on Saturday.

Sultan added that the PM is now self-isolating at home.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

​Pakistan's COVID-19 vaccination rollout started in early February, two days after it received a shipment of 500,000 vaccine doses from China. Along with the 79-percent efficient Sinopharm vaccine, Pakistan has approved the use of the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and Russian Sputnik V jabs, although Sinopharm remains the only vaccine available in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 600,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan, with 13,843 related deaths recorded. Cases are surging, especially in Punjab city, and the country's daily infection rate has risen to 3,000 over the last two days. The authorities are therefore enforcing measures to try and stop the spread of the virus.

Schools were closed in Islamabad and Punjab last Monday, while only 50 percent of students are allowed to attend classes in the Sindh and Baluchistan regions following the coronavirus cases spike.

The authorities are also reportedly not planning to lift the ban on indoor gatherings, and re-imposed the 50 percent work-from-home policy nationwide.

People must wear masks in public areas and commercial activities have to close at 10pm.