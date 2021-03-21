Register
07:26 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Palestinian Hamas military policeman inspects the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 9 August 2018. Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said.

    History in The Making: Hamas Elects First Woman to Its Politburo, But Will She Even Have a Say?

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106709/55/1067095542_0:208:5000:3021_1200x675_80_0_0_b0993d4b56c3e91235782902eddf2f57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103211082407521-history-in-the-making-hamas-elects-first-woman-to-its-politburo-but-will-she-even-have-a-say/

    Last week, the movement, which has seen no female representation for decades, for the first time appointed a woman to serve as a delegate in its political bureau, the highest decision-making body of the organisation. Some speculate that this signifies an overhaul in Hamas, an Islamic movement that has been controlling the Gaza Strip since 2007.

    Jamila Al-Shanti, who has previously served as a minister and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, is not expected to be handed any of the major positions in the leadership, including oversight of the military or economy, but there are chances that she will be in charge of the promotion of women in Palestinian society.

    First Woman in Hamas' History

    In an interview to Sputnik, Jamila Al-Shanti said she was "happy" with the appointment, and that it proves that the movement is adopting a more liberal orientation.

    "[This move shows that] Hamas has taken a new direction. It showed that it believes in women’s rights and in their ability to fulfil themselves even inside such sensitive places like the leadership of the organisation."

    In a way, it is accurate. Palestinians are set to head to the polling stations three times this year. On 22 May, they will hold legislative elections. On 31 July, they will be electing a president and a month later representatives will be picked for the Palestinian National Council. This means that in the pre-election frenzy, factions will be spreading promises and trying to show that they are working on improving the lives of the ordinary people.

    Al-Shanti's appointment might also be tactical, geared at showing that Hamas is adopting more liberal ideas. But in Israel, which monitors the developments in the Islamic movement closely, doubts run high as to whether a woman in the group's political bureau is a sign of changing tendencies.

    Hamas is still aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state on the entire territory of Israel, without any negotiations.

    It still calls for the use of jihad, a holy war, to achieve that goal, and  believes that the armed struggle should persist until the total disappearance of Israel.

    Al-Shanti looks at the situation differently, but nevertheless agrees with the movement she represents in believing an armed struggle is is a natural response to Israel's conduct.

    The Palestinian people, be it Hamas, Fatah, the Islamic Jihad, or any other faction, support a liberal approach and embrace the desire to live in peace. But, just as the rest of the Palestinians, I support an armed struggle because our enemy violates our rights and wages a war against us."

    No Change on the Horizon?

    While Al-Shanti's views coincide with Hamas' ideology, she is not expected to be in charge of any sensitive positions, including the Strip's military activity or economy, spheres that are traditionally reserved for men. 

    Nor is she expected to play a role in any major decisions, including the fight against Israel, and according to talks with Gaza-based experts, it is likely that Al-Shanti will be given a relatively low-scale role, like the promotion of women in Palestinian society.

    No matter what that role might be, Al-Shanti says she is up for the challenge. "I will bear the responsibility for any positions that I will be tasked with," she promises. 

    "The Islamic movement that was established some three decades ago has gone a long way. It gained a great experience in politics, economy and military and it is now only natural for it to add a social aspect to it and include women, who have been standing by men during times of war and peace."
    Tags:
    Israel, Palestine, Gaza Strip, Hamas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse