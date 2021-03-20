Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrators Protest in Jerusalem Ahead of Legislative Elections

Watch a live broadcast from Jerusalem, Israel where another protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is taking place ahead of the country's 23 March legislative elections.
Demonstrators are demanding Netanyahu's resignation over charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust that were brought against him last year, and also over his cabinet's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Anti-Netanyahu protests have been taking place regularly across the country over the past few months.
This comes ahead of the fourth legislative elections in Israel in two years, scheduled for 23 March. The elections are taking place after the ruling Likud and Blue and White coalition failed to agree on the country's budget in December.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
