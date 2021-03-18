Turkish Defence Ministry Reports Missile Attack on Kilis Province From Syria, Ankara Returned Fire

Turkish Defence Ministry reported a missile attack coming from Syria on Thursday, adding that Turkish forces returned fire.
"Missiles fired from Syria fell on a desert territory in the province of Kilis. There were no casualties, no damage was caused. The Russian Federation was notified that the fire [from the Syrian territory] was stopped," the Turkish military said via Twitter.
Kilis Province is located in the southern part of the country, on the border with Syria.
1️⃣ Suriye'den atıldığı belirlenen roketler Kilis'te boş araziye düşmüştür. Olayda yaralanan vatandaşımız olmamış, hasar ve ziyan meydana gelmemiştir.— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 18, 2021
"At points from which, as it was determined, firing was fired, return fire was immediately opened. Our military forces in the region have been alerted about the incident. We follow the development of events," the military said.
According to social media reports, at least 2 projectiles were fired from Syrian territory.
2 projectiles from the Syrian territory fell in Kilis, #Turkey 🇹🇷.— Aleph א 💣 (@no_itsmyturn) March 18, 2021
No injuries according to the initial reports. pic.twitter.com/VofLQq3GtG
Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war for 10 years now, with President Bashar al-Assad's forces fighting against various insurgent and terrorist groups that had gathered momentum following the uprising of 2011. Damascus has regained control of most of the territories, apart from Idlib - the north-western province that is mostly controlled by militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
