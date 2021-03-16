Videos: Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack South of Damascus, State Media Report

Social media footage allegedly shows an aerial explosion that occurred south of the Syrian capital Tuesday evening.
Video of Syrian air defenses engaging Israeli missiles south of Damascus this evening pic.twitter.com/GBihDHtMI1— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 16, 2021
SANA reported that at least four explosions could be heard from central Damascus.
Shrapnel witnessed over #Damascus, #Syria after an interception by SyAAD pic.twitter.com/sDySCobnbl— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) March 16, 2021
No fatalities, nor casualties, have been reported at this time. It remains unclear whether the rockets were launched by Israeli forces.
When asked about the reported attack, an IDF spokesperson told Reuters "we don't comment on foreign reports."
The area in which the explosions occurred is said to be the same site allegedly struck by the IDF on the night of February 28.
It's unlikely Israeli officials will confirm or deny the incident, as the country's military has a policy against speaking on Syria-related operations.
