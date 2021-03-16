Register
20:56 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi wears a mask during a meeting with head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021.

    ‘They Want to Come Back’: US Interested in Restoring Iran Nuclear Deal, IAEA Says

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082144150_0:69:2001:1194_1200x675_80_0_0_466bdc7b87049e693a62ce62addb1e94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103161082362165-they-want-to-come-back-us-interested-in-restoring-iran-nuclear-deal---iaea/

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in February stated that Iran has continued to advance its nuclear program by enriching uranium and installing new centrifuges at its Natanz plant in Iran’s Isfahan Province.

    During a video conference before three European Parliament committees on Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said “it takes two to tango” when asked about Iran’s insistence that the US make the first step when returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, The Times of Israel noted.

    Iran has stated that the US must drop sanctions against them before it resumes compliance with the deal. Under the nuclear deal, Iran cannot enrich uranium beyond a 3.67 percent limit.

    In addition, Grossi warned that Iran has accumulated a great deal of nuclear material and capacities over the past several years since the former US president, Donald Trump, withdrew Washington from the deal in May 2018. 

    “Even if you had a magic wand or the hand of God and said we go back tomorrow, there will be a lot of housekeeping,” he noted.

    Grossi also said that he has been collaborating with both Iran and the US on a return to the deal and does believe that a US return to the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is feasible.

    “They [the US] want to come back,” he said. “But of course … there are a number of issues that still need to be clarified. So it’s not impossible. It is difficult, but not impossible.”

    Last month, Iran began restricting IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities. The move is believed to be bid to pressure the US to lift economic sanctions against Iran and revitalize the nuclear deal. In addition, Iran revealed in January that it plans to enrich uranium up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which is under the control of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. 

    In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Jared Kushner, former US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House advisor, commended Biden for expressing interest in restoring the JCPOA.

    "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote.

    Iran has firmly rejected any renegotiating of the original 2015 deal and insisted the US should lift sanctions first. Iranian officials repeatedly states it was the United States that withdrew from the agreement, while the rest of its member states "have remained committed to the deal until now."

    Related:

    Iran’s Zarif Hits Back at UK for Building Up Nuclear Arms Stockpile
    ‘Smart Diplomatic Move’: Jared Kushner Applauds Biden's Interest in Rejoining Iran Nuclear Deal
    'America Will Be Less Secure' If It Rejoins 'Crappy' Iran Nuclear Deal, Pompeo Claims
    Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Shows Off New 'Missile City' in Released Video
    ‘Move Fast’: Zarif Urges US to Return to Nuclear Deal Before Iran’s Upcoming Presidential Election
    Tags:
    Nuclear Deal, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), IAEA, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse