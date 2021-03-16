Register
04:03 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Journalists wait at the entrance of the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on April 18, 2018.

    OPCW, IAEA Losing Competence as They Come Under External Pressure to 'Alter the Facts' - Report

    © AFP 2021 / EVERT-JAN DANIELS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082354616_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_4ab3a3fff918f6d8e1f4703d4d1c57e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103161082354015-opcw-iaea-losing-competence-as-they-come-under-external-pressure-to-alter-the-facts---report/

    Earlier this month, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Western countries were trying to strip the Syrian government of its rights in OPCW, as they were using the chemical weapons case against Syria as an instrument to punish what Western countries view as "undesirable authorities" in Damascus.

    Lawrence Wilkerson, former US Secretary of State Colin Powell's chief of staff, argues that international bodies, like the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), have been occasionally pressured by some countries into "altering the facts" in regard to its investigation of the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma in 2018.

    This statement follows the Courage Foundation's recent report, where it is stated that the OPCW had "sidestepped" worries about its contested inquiry into the alleged chemical attack, accusing the body of endorsing "unsubstantiated or possibly manipulated" findings.

    "One of the favorite techniques of organizational leadership, when their organization is accused of malfeasance or wrongdoing, is to open attacks on their accusers. This is particularly true when all or some of the accusers come from within the organization's own ranks, as is the case with this incident with the OPCW. In America, we call such accusers "whistleblowers" and supposedly have laws to protect them; but those laws rarely function properly," Wilkerson said in an interview with Press TV.

    According to the report, Wilkerson, who also used to serve as a US army colonel, admitted that such pressure is commonly placed on international organizations.

    “In this case of the OPCW's investigation of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria in April 2018, there seems to be more weight of actual evidence on the side of the whistleblowers than the OPCW leadership.  It would not be the first time that an international/United Nations organization like the OPCW was pressured by one of the Perm-Five members of the UNSC to "alter the facts" so that they conform to the wishes of the member,” he continued.

    External pressure, Wilkerson added, is a factor that undermines the professionalism of organizations such as OPCW.

    “I think that when the OPCW is operating in a more or less non-controversial way - for instance, when it helped the US Army and others to destroy over 600 metric tons of chemical weapons from Syria in 2014 - it operates in a professional and competent manner," he said. "However, when such organizations as the IAEA or the OPCW come under strong pressure from one or more members of the Perm-5 of the UNSC - particularly the US, China, or Russia - they sometimes bend to that pressure and are thus less competent and less professional." 

    He said that the accusations levied against the Middle Eastern country's government were motivated by a long-standing desire to oust President Bashar Assad and carry out a "regime change" in Syria.

    “Certain western countries - led by the US - had a strong interest in making Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appear to be a tyrant whose actions inside Syria against some of his own people warranted his removal from power- in other words, regime change in Syria.

    The leaders in these western countries have in the past brought pressure to bear on agencies like the OPCW to render findings that comport more with these leaders' policy aims than with the actual facts on the ground. I believe that is what occurred with the April 7 attacks,”  Wilkerson concluded.

    Alleged Chemical Attack in Douma

    The OPCW concluded that the Syrian government had dropped two gas cylinders in a civilian area of Douma from an aircraft and that chlorine was most likely used in the suspected April 2018 attack on the city, which lies on the northeastern outskirts of the Syrian capital. This led the United States, France and the United Kingdom to launch missile strikes on Syrian targets.

    However, in late September last year, Ian Henderson, former lead investigator from at the OPCW, said the final report of the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) into allegations that the Syrian government had dropped two gas cylinders in a civilian area of Duma from an aircraft does not reflect what actually happened on the ground. According to Henderson, all evidence suggested that cylinders were placed there manually and, given that the area was not controlled by Damascus at the time, most likely by anti-government rebels.

    Henderson faced pressure from the OPCW leadership and was eventually fired, and the final report of the OPCW has no mention of his findings.

    Both Syria and Russia have said that the attack was staged by local militants and the White Helmets group - a rebel-linked group that bills itself as a volunteer rescue force and that provided data to the OPCW. The Syrian and Russian governments have accused the group of supporting terrorists and staging provocations involving chemical weapons aimed at justifying potential foreign interventions.

    Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has repeatedly accused the OPCW of bias, adding that the Western states are using the chemical weapons case against Syria as an instrument to punish what they consider as "undesirable authorities" in Damascus.

    Related:

    OPCW Gives Syria 90 Days to Declare Chemical Weapons
    Russia, Some OPCW Member States Criticize Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria
    Nebenzia Says West Uses OPCW as Instrument of Political Pressure on 'Undesirable' States
    Russia Hopes OPCW Chief Participates in UNSC Meeting on Syria Chemical Attacks, Envoy to UN Says
    Tags:
    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Douma, chemical weapons, chemical attack, chemical attack, chemicals, Chemical, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse