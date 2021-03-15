Security Services Prevent Terrorist Attack in Damascus, Syria, Source Reveals

Syrian special security services have prevented a terrorist attack in Damascus, a high-ranking security source told Sputnik on Monday.
According to the source, three attackers were eliminated and another three were arrested.
The attack was thwarted in cooperation with local citizens in the southwestern countryside around Damascus. All of the dead and arrested terrorists were wearing explosive belts, and were trying to reach the capital to carry out a terrorist act targeting civilians inside the city, the source added.
Syria has been torn by an armed conflict since 2011. After six years of strife, the government announced it had defeated Daesh*, yet the army still continues to conduct anti-terrorist operations in some areas. At present, Syria is mainly focused on a political settlement, the rebuilding of the country, and the return of refugees.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations
