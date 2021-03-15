Yemeni Houthis Launch Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport, King Khalid Airbase, Reports Say

Yemen's Houthi movement declared that it has launched armed drones to attack Abha Airport as well as the King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.
"It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade", a military spokesman for the group Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.
تمكن سلاح الجو المسير بفضل الله من تنفيذ عملية هجومية على أهداف عسكرية في مطار أبها الدولي وقاعدة الملك خالد الجوية بخميس مشيط بثلاث طائرات مسيرة نوع قاصف 2K وكانت الإصابة دقيقة.— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 15, 2021
هذا الاستهداف يأتى في إطار حقنا الطبيعي والمشروع في الرد على جرائم العدوان وحصاره المتواصل على بلدنا.
Yemen has been mired in a civil war between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states supported Hadi in the conflict, and has been conducting operations in the country at his request since March 2015.
