5.1-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Iran, USGS Says

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has rocked the south of Iran, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday.
The quake hit 104 km to the north and north-west of the city of Minab, the agency said.
Quakefactor:M 5.1 - 104 km NNW of Mīnāb, Iran https://t.co/SWBObwWPk8— QuakeFactor (@QuakeFactor) March 14, 2021
No damage or injuries have been reported so far.
[GFZ] M4.8 Mar-14 13:01:39 UTC, Southern Iran, Depth:10.0km, https://t.co/BnWvusEfIs #quake pic.twitter.com/IQivBU1F7G— Earthquakes (@earthquakesApp) March 14, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)