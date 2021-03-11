Sirens Heard in Southern Israel, IDF Says

The rocket sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon and in Kibbutz Zikim, according to IDF. However, the Israeli military later specified that it was a false alarm.
"Following the report of the alert activation, it was a false alert", IDF said in a tweet. "The alert system was activated as required, the air defense fighters fired interceptors at the targets in accordance with the policy, and in the absence of need no actual interception was carried out."
Social media users shared a video of the moment the sirens went off.
Posting the earlier video when sirens went off in southern Israel here separately. #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/0m4PRY65Qn— FJ (@Natsecjeff) March 11, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)