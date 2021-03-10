Military Base Reportedly Targeted by Missile in Suburbs of Marib, Yemen

A missile strike has reportedly struck a military installation located on the outskirts of Marib, Yemen, prompting a rush of first responders to the area.
Citing two local residents, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the targeted base includes the building of the ministry of defense, and is situated near several residential areas.
It's unclear if the missile strike resulted in any injuries or fatalities.
The strike follows recent reports that the Saudi-coalition reportedly destroyed two ballistic missiles that were launched last week toward the Saudi port city of Jizan after an attack was launched against the city of Khamis Mushait that involved two explosive-laden drones.
The recent uptick in strikes in the region followed claims by Yemen's Houthis that it had managed to take control of 10 of Marib's 14 districts. However, the claim itself has been challenged by former Al-Masdar News Journalist Ali Al-Sakani, who alleges that had in fact only gained control of five districts, two of which had been in their control since 2015.
