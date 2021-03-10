Register
09:55 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his mask during a news conference after his meeting with the Israeli citizen no. 5,000,000 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 8, 2021

    From Embracing Trump Team to Iran Nukes: Key Foreign Policy Takeaways From Netanyahu's JP Interview

    © REUTERS / Miriam Alster/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082299181_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d3adac890bf6d40fe167cdc888f8ae56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103101082299689-from-embracing-trump-team-to-iran-nukes-key-foreign-policy-takeaways-from-netanyahus-jp-interview/

    Among other things, Benjamin Netanyahu told The Jerusalem Post that he appreciates his decades-long relationship with US President Joe Biden, admitting at the same time that he doesn't regret embracing former POTUS Donald Trump.

    In an interview with the newspaper The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on a raft of pressing foreign policy issues, including Tel Aviv's ties with Washington, Tehran, and Arab nations.

    First and foremost, Netanyahu brushed off any possible tensions with Joe Biden, pointing to his "close relationship" with the US president which the Israeli prime minister said is "important" for the Jewish state.

    "[…] When I deal with the US, our indispensable ally under changing administrations, I always remember one thing: I represent the State of Israel. I don't represent Republican interests; I don't represent Democratic interests; I represent Israeli interests", Netanyahu stressed.

    No Regrets on Embracing Trump Team, Netanyahu Says

    He said he doesn't regret embracing the Trump administration, adding that it is policy which guides him rather than an American administration doing things "that are good for Israel".

    President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    As far as Donald Trump is concerned, Netanyahu said the ex-POTUS did "great things", "recognisng the Golan [Heights] under Israeli sovereignty, recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moving the embassy here, [and] getting out of this dangerous Iran deal".

    In May 2018, Trump announced the nation's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reinstating crippling economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Israel Stopped Iran From Having 'Arsenal of Nukes': Netanyahu  

    During the interview, Netanyahu upheld his decision to stand up to the Obama administration over the JCPOA, arguing that if not for Israel's efforts in this direction, "Iran would have already had not a nuclear bomb, but an arsenal of nuclear bombs".

    April 30 2018, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iran’s purported nuclear program in Tel Aviv
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    April 30 2018, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iran’s purported nuclear program in Tel Aviv

    "Because of what I did, Iran has been set back for years, and because of what I will do, they will never, ever have a nuclear weapon. As long as I'm prime minister, Iran will not have atomic bombs", Netanyahu claimed.

    'Historic' Peace Deals With Arab Nations

    Separately, the Israeli prime minister touted the peace deals between Tel Aviv and four Arab states concluded last year.

    "I made four historic peace treaties with Arab countries. I did this for all our citizens, and the Arab citizens understand that. They understand that all these other [Israeli] parties were taking them to a radical cul-de-sac, a place of irrelevance, basically. They didn't deliver on their promises, but we [Likud] are", Netanyahu pointed out.

    In late December 2020, he dropped a hint that "a lot more" Arab states may normalise ties with Israel "sooner than people expect".

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Netanyahu Not Ruling Out Preemptive Strike Against Iran
    Decades after Egypt and Jordan established diplomatic relations with Israel, the UAE and Bahrain became the first two states to do the same earlier in 2020 with help from the US, who served as a mediator.

    The two Gulf states signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel in September 2020, paving the way for bilateral cooperation with the Jewish state in numerous areas – from tourism and culture to security.

    A month later, another Arab country, Sudan, also agreed to normalise relations with Tel Aviv. Morocco was the latest addition to the list of Arab states that recognised Israel, announcing such a move in December.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Says Trump’s Peace Plan Can’t Be Stopped Even if Democrat Wins White House
    Netanyahu Claims Iran's Move to Boost Uranium Enrichment Shows Intention to Develop Nuclear Weapons
    Netanyahu Removes Joint Photo With Trump From His Twitter Banner
    Trump Was Willing to Back ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu If He Attacked Iran, Bolton Claims
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse