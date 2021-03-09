Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched Towards City of Khamis Mushait

The Saudi-led coalition has reportedly intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis in the direction of the kingdom's city of Khamis Mushait.
In a similar incident last week, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced the destruction of an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia towards the same city in southern Saudi Arabia.
"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait", the Saudi Press Agency cited Al-Maliki as saying.
Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia have intensified over the past few weeks, with the Yemeni militia targeting military infrastructure and bases, airports, oil infrastructure, missile defences, and cities.
The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states has been involved in the Yemen civil war since 2015 in a bid to restore the ousted government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled to Riyadh after a Houthi-led popular uprising in Saana in late 2014.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
