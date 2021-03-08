United Airlines Cancels all Flights to Israel For March 2021 Due to Travel Restrictions

United Airlines announced on Monday that it would suspend all flights to Israel through March.
According to news outlet Israel National News, the company cited Tel Aviv's anti-pandemic measures and apologized for the inconvenience to the hundreds of passengers who would have to cancel flights to the country.
Meanwhile, Israel moved to the third phase of easing coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday. On 7 March, Israeli authorities opened borders for 1,000 air passengers from abroad every 24 hours, claiming that the number would later be increased. At the moment, only certain categories of foreign passengers are allowed to enter the country. Authorities also lifted the ban on the return of Israeli citizens.
To date, Tel Aviv is first in the number of people vaccinated, as 54.6 percent of the population has reportedly received their first jab and 41.4 percent their second, according to Bloomberg data tracking. Over 805,000 people in Israel have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and 5,917 have been reported killed by the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.
