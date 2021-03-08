'Unacceptable': US State Department Condemns Latest Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were targeted by missiles and drones on Sunday. The Houthi political movement, which first emerged in northern Yemen, has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which did not cause any injury or loss of life.

The US State Department on Monday revealed that it believes the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were from Houthis in Yemen and also noted that the attacks were "dangerous," "unacceptable" and "put civilians at risk."

According to Saudi-led coalition authorities, most of the drones and missiles targeting an oil storage yard as Ras Tanura, the world's largest offshore oil-loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco, were intercepted, Reuters reported.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that the US was committed to defending Saudi from such attacks, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressing alarm at the "frequency of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia."

“We continue to be alarmed by the frequency of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Escalating attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace,” Psaki said during a Washington news briefing, Reuters reported.

“We understand that they face genuine security threats from Yemen and others in the region...We will look for ways to improve support for Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its territory against threats,” she added.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.