Register
18:59 GMT07 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters pose for a photo on a rooftop overlooking Baghouz, Syria, after the SDF declared the area free of Islamic State militants after months of fighting on Saturday, March 23, 2019

    US-Backed Syrian Kurdish Militia Press-Gang More Than 200 Men, Reports Say

    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080054460_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c320551e468e1f9faf65e9b8b2164999.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103071082278893-us-backed-syrian-kurdish-militia-press-gang-more-than-200-men-reports-say/

    The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces umbrella group is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, which has blown hot and cold in its relations with the government of President Bashar al-Assad and its Russian allies.

    US-backed Kurdish militia have kidnapped more than 200 young men in northern Syria in a forced recruitment drive.

    The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, known in Arabic as QSD) had seized men from towns and villages across the northern provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah over the preceding two days.

    SANA quoted local sources in Raqqa who said the group had ambushed young men outside mosques following prayers as part of its so-called “compulsory recruitment” campaign in areas it controls with the support of illegally-deployed US troops.

    Other sources said the SDF captured a number of civilians in the town of Arisha and the village of Twaimin in southern Hasakah and took them to their camps in the governorate.

    And on Saturday the militants abducted people from their homes the al-Yarubiyah area and the town of Tel Hamis in Hasakah, and al-Mahmoudla village in western Raqqa.

    The YPG and its parent party the PYD claims Hasakah, Raqqa and the northern parts of Aleppo province as part of a putative future Kurdish state including regions of Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

    A closer view of an Iraq-Syria border crossing and buildings before airstrikes, seen in this February 3, 2021 handout satellite image provided by Maxar.
    © REUTERS / Maxar Technologies
    Biden's Airstrikes Against Facilities in Syria Is a Gift to Daesh, Report Says
    The two organisations are part of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) along with the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned as a terrorist organisation in all NATO countries including the US. 

    US troops established a base in Hasakah city in north-east Syria last year, and also occupy lucrative oil and gas fields in eastern Deir ez-Zor province in conjunction with the SDF.

    Related:

    US Senators Re-Introduce Bill to Repeal War Authorization Powers After Syria Airstrikes
    Protest Rally in Syria Crushed by Militants, Russian Reconciliation Centre Says
    Russia, Syria Say US Embolden Terrorist Groups in War-Torn Syria
    Some 130 People Protest in Syria Against Pro-Turkish Groups, Russian Military Says
    Syria, Lebanon Agree to Boost Cooperation in Getting Syrian Refugees Back Home - Reports
    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Joe Biden, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse