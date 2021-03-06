Register
21:04 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6, 2021.

    Pope Francis Denounces 'Religious Extremism' During Iraq Visit in Address From Abraham's Birthplace

    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082271506_0:32:3126:1790_1200x675_80_0_0_98289b0f170284f0840a3ea3bc0147a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103061082273831-pope-francis-denounces-religious-extremism-during-iraq-visit-in-address-from-abrahams-birthplace/

    This week marked the first time that a head of the Roman Catholic Church has visited Iraq. In what Pope Francis described as “a duty to a land martyred for many years", the trip comes as the country suffers from ongoing violent clashes.

    Pope Francis traversed through Najav on Saturday to visit Ur, the ancient birthplace of the Prophet Abraham - the common patriarch of three of the world's most major religions.

    During his address at the historical event, the pontiff condemned violence in the name of God as “the greatest blasphemy”.

    Francis sat alongside Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi leaders, shadowed by the archaeological dig of a 4,000-year-old city that makes up a pyramid-style Ziggurat, a housing complex, as well as temples and palaces.

    “From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters”, Francis said from the ancient site.
    “Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion", the pope proclaimed at Ur.

    He stressed that "believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion; indeed, we are called unambiguously to dispel all misunderstandings".

    At Ur, Francis praised Muslims for supporting Christians in repairing their churches “when terrorism invaded the north of this beloved country”.

    Rafah Husein Baher, a member of the Mandaean religious community, thanked the pope for making the trip amid the precarious situation in the country, including rising COVID-19 cases and rocket fire and suicide bomb attacks.

    “Your visit means a triumph of virtue, it is a symbol of appreciation to Iraqis, Blessed is he who uproots fear from souls."

    Francis later attended an evening service at Baghdad’s Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph, where he paid tribute to “those of our brothers and sisters who here too have suffered prejudice and indignities, mistreatment and persecutions for the name of Jesus”.

    ​Abraham is considered to be the father of Christians, Muslims, and Jews. However, there was no Jewish representative present at the interfaith event in Ur.

    A local Church official claimed that they reached out to Jewish Iraqis but they said the situation was “complicated” due to their having no community structure at this time.

    In similar interfaith events in the past in largely Muslim countries, a senior foreign Jewish figure has taken part.

    Earlier the same day, Francis met Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. The 90-year old is one of the most prominent figures in Shi’ite Islam, in both Iraq and elsewhere. The meeting sent a signal of cross-religious cooperation and was the first between a pope and such an important Shi’ite cleric.

    Following the talk, Sistani urged the world's religious authorities to hold large powers accountable and for wisdom to prevail over war. He added that all Christians should live in peace like Iraqis.

    ​Since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, the country collapsed into years of conflict between religions and communal sects. After the elimination of Daesh in 2017, stability has somewhat recovered but the country remains subject to international disputes.

    As relations between the US and Iran worsen, their rivalry has increasingly played out on Iraqi soil.

    Tags:
    religion, Iraq, Pope Francis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse