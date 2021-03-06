Register
15:56 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he speaks at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during the World Youth Day on July 25, 2013. The first Latin American and Jesuit pontiff arrived in Brazil mainly for the huge five-day Catholic gathering World Youth Day. On the fourth day of his visit to Brazil and borne along by adoring crowds, Pope Francis waded into the country's ramshackle slums and onto the front line of its fierce national battle over poverty and corruption, before going to the much wealthier district of Copacabana for his welcome by the youth.

    ‘Nobody is Born a Saint’: Twitter Abuzz Over Story that Pope Francis Was Once Nightclub Bouncer

    © AFP 2021 / STEFANO RELLANDINI - POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103061082272032-nobody-is-born-a-saint-twitter-abuzz-over-story-that-pope-francis-was-once-nightclub-bouncer/

    The three-day pilgrimage of Pope Francis to Iraq, his first to the Middle Eastern country, has generated a buzz in the Twitterverse, as users discuss revelations about his background.

    As Pope Francis embarked upon the first-ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday hoping to encourage preservation of Iraq’s ancient Christian communities and facilitate the return of Christians driven out by Daesh*, there was heightened interest in the Pontiff’s past life on social media.

    A Twitter account titled "Fact" that posts "interesting facts about life" by its own admission revealed on Thursday that Pope Francis apparently “used to be a nightclub bouncer."

    ​The post gained over 4,000 likes and 500 retweets as users debated if the claim was true. 

    The story that Pope Francis, known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio before assuming the holy title as leader of the Roman Catholic in 2013, used to work as a nightclub bouncer in his native city of Buenos Aires, Argentina was first reported in March 2013 by Italian newspaper Gazzetta del Sud.

    It wrote that as a student, the future Pontiff “worked as a bouncer at a nightclub to support himself."
    In December that year, major American media outlets looked into the story – they cited the Vatican's official paper, L'Osservatore Romano, which revealed that Francis reportedly once told parishioners in Rome that he had indeed worked the door of a nightclub. 

    "That's one of the things he did while he was putting himself through school to study to become a priest," CNN reported in 2013.

    Details of the Pope’s past resurfacing on Twitter sparked a stream of amusing reactions. 

    ​One user shared a photoshopped image showing Pope Francis' head on the body of a club bouncer, while many on social media pointed out that no one is “born a saint.”

    ​Historic Apostolic Visit

    Revived interest in the 84-year-old's background comes as he arrived in Iraq on 5 March for a historic visit, in defiance of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and security situation in the region.

    The pontiff was greeted in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace and met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and heads of local Christian communities.

    On Saturday, the second day of his whirlwind tour, Pope Francis visited Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of Iraq’s Shiite Muslims.

    Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Pope Francis speaks with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, on March 6, 2021.

    Afterwards, the Pontiff flew from the holy city of Najaf to the ancient remains of Ur – the birthplace of the prophet Abraham, equally revered by Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike.

    The itinerary of the pope's first foreign visit in 15 months traverses the Plains of Nineveh to the northern region of Kurdistan, where he will hold an outdoor Mass for thousands at Franso Hariri soccer stadium in Erbil on Sunday evening. 

    The apostolic visit has been described as an act of solidarity with the Christian community and a symbolic outreach to Muslims.

    On Friday, the Pope tweeted that he had arrived “as a penitent” and a “pilgrim of peace, in the name of Christ."

    Related:

    Top Iranian Official: Soleimani’s Anti-Terror Efforts Allowed Pope Francis to Safely Visit Iraq
    Pope Francis Visits Nasiriyah on Second Day of Historic Apostolic Trip to Iraq
    Pope Francis Says Will Visit Iraq as 'Pilgrim of Peace' Seeking Fraternity, Reconciliation
    Pope Francis Arrives in Iraq For Historic Visit
    Tags:
    Iraq, Iraq, Iraq, Pope Francis, Pope Francis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse