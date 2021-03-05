Explosions Heard Near Al-Bab and Jarablus in Northern Syria, Report Says

Explosions were heard near Al-Bab and Jarablus in northern Syria, the country's Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.
A video allegedly from the area affected by the explosions emerged online, suggesting it was a missile that caused the blast.
Long-range missiles hit the #Hamran area near #Jarablus, northeast of #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/gV79938n0T— Mohammed Ghorab (@MGhorab3) March 5, 2021
According to Insider Paper, the explosion occurred after a ballistic missile hit oil tankers outside Manbij.
JUST IN: Ballisitc Missile hits oil tankers at Al Hamran northwest of Manbij in Syria. Huge explosion can be witnessed after the targeted attack.pic.twitter.com/nD1KejLDo4— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 5, 2021
Syrian journalist Mohamad Rasheed said that the explosions were caused by the fall of three missiles.
The fall of 3 unidentified missiles on the Al-Hamran crossing, southwest of #Jarablus, causing huge explosions and burning fuel vehicles at the targeted place.#syria #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/ScdchMyURL— Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) March 5, 2021
This comes in the wake of US airstrikes on Syria which took place on 26 February targeting facilities allegedly used by Iran-backed militias. The Pentagon said the move was a response to recent attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq.
All comments
Show new comments (0)