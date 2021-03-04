Kuwaiti Emir, 83, Flies to US for Medical Checkup, Reports Suggest

"His Highness the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Kuwait for the US Thursday for regular medical tests," KUNA said on Twitter.
https://t.co/gq8Xys1U0W#KUNA #KUWAIT pic.twitter.com/rgds9Ox4tH— Kuwait News Agency - English Feed (@kuna_en) March 4, 2021
Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, born in 1937, is the sixteenth ruler of Kuwait. He became the Emir last September following the death of his half-brother, Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.
All comments
Show new comments (0)