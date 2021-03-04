Protest Rally in Syria Crushed by Militants, Russian Reconciliation Centre Says

"In the locality of al-Bab (30 kilometers northeast of Aleppo), about 150 people went to a rally calling for the withdrawal of pro-Turkish units and the return of territories under the control of Damascus. The rally was violently suppressed by militants with the use of force, as a result of which five local residents were injured," Rear Adm. Karpov said.
According to him, in the area controlled by the Turkish armed forces, there is an increase in the protest moods of local residents against the atrocities of militants amid a humanitarian crisis.
Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)