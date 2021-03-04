Houthis Claim They Fired Missile at Saudi Aramco Site in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

Yemen's Houthi rebels said that had fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea.
There has been no instant confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Aramco oil facilities are situated mostly in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, around 1,000 km away from Jeddah.
According to Flightradar24 data, aircraft either entered a holding pattern or were diverted to other airports around Jeddah.
Multiple aircraft either holding or diverting to other airports around Jeddah amidst reports of possible attack. https://t.co/S39sCMTJuX pic.twitter.com/NiBaKDCdVj— Doge (@IntelDoge) March 4, 2021
Yemen has been struggling with an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014.
A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)