ICC Launches Investigation Into Alleged War Crimes in Palestinian Territories

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court of "pure anti-Semitism" after The Hague-based tribunal approved a probe into alleged war crimes in Israeli-controlled Palestinian territories.

The International Criminal Court has opened a formal probe into alleged crimes committed in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Today, I confirm the initiation by the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of an investigation respecting the situation in Palestine," Bensouda said.

The prosecutor specified that the probe would "cover crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that are alleged to have been committed in the Situation since 13 June 2014, the date to which reference is made in the Referral of the Situtuation to my Office."

Bensouda also stressed that in accordance with the ICC's founding principles, investigations undertaken by her office would are "conducted independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour," and "cover all facts and evidence relevant to an assessment" on whether criminal activity has taken place.

The decision to undertake the investigation was made after carrying out what the prosecutor called a "painstaking preliminary examination" that took place over nearly five years in coordination with representatives from both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ICC's decision, with its foreign ministry calling it a "long-awaited step that serves Palestine's tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve."

The start of the investigation comes after a decision by the ICC's pre-trial chamber in February ruling that the Court has the authority to exercise its criminal jurisdiction in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and that there was "a reasonable basis" to believe that war crimes "have been or are being committed in the West Bank" by Israel.

Israeli authorities blasted the ruling, with Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing the court of "pure anti-Semitism" and blasting the ICC's push to investigate what called "fake war crimes." Benny Gantz, Israel's defence minister and junior partner in the Netanyahu-led parliamentary coalition,

