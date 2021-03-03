Arab Coalition Claims to Have Destroyed Drone Launched Towards Saudi Arabia

Riyadh and its allies have been at war with the Houthi (Ansar Allah) movement since March 2015, and despite vast military and technological superiority, have so far failed to dislodge the Shiite militia from its strongholds in west Yemen. In recent years, the Houthis have lobbed hundreds of ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones at Saudi Arabia.

Saudi coalition forces have destroyed a Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom's southern region, Saudi state television has reported.

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed that a "booby-trapped" drone allegedly targeting civilians and civilian objects had been intercepted and destroyed.

Al-Maliki said the coalition was monitoring hostile activity by the Houthis using such booby-trapped drones, and was taking the measures necessary to neutralize the threats.

Houthi drone and missile attacks are a common occurrence in Saudi Arabia's southern regions, with the militia targeting military infrastructure and bases, airports, oil infrastructure, missile defences, and cities. On Tuesday, the coalition released a clip allegedly showing the moment of interception and destruction of an explosive-laden drone targeting the kingdom.

#فيديو| قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف تعرض لقطات من اعتراض وتدمير طائرة بدون طيار "مفخخة" والتي أطلقتها المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران اليوم الثلاثاء باتجاه المملكة لاستهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية بطريقة ممنهجة ومتعمدة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/N80m11H0ZD — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 2, 2021

Tweet reads: "Joint Forces Command of the Coalition displays footage of the interception and destruction of a booby-trapped drone, which was launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia today, Tuesday, toward the Kingdom to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner."

The Houthis aren't the only side that uses drones. On Monday, the militia reported intercepting and taking down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led coalition over the Red Sea-bordering region of al-Hudaydah. The coalition is known to use Chinese-made CH-4 drones in Yemen, with the armed UAVs capable of carrying up to six missiles and a payload of up to 250-345 kg, and able to remain airborne for up to 40 hours at a time.

Saudi Arabia and half-a-dozen other mostly Gulf State nations intervened in the Yemeni civil war in March 2015, seeking to restore the ousted government of president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled to Riyadh after the 2014 Houthi-led popular uprising in Saana.

