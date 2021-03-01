Pentagon Claims One 'Iranian-Backed' Militia Member Killed, Two Injured in Syria Strike

Last week's US strike at the presumed facility of "Iran-backed" militia on Syria's territory near the border with Iraq killed one fighter and injured two others, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. He added, however, that the numbers are still being gathered and might change in the future.
The airstrike was conducted at night between 25 and 26 February in Deir ez-Zor province bordering Iraq. According to the comparative satellite imagery published after the attack, around 10 buildings were destroyed as a result of the strike.
Washington claims that the airstrike was carried out in response to rocket attacks on the American facilities in Iraq by the local militia, which the US insists is backed by Iran. US President Joe Biden added that the attack sends an "unambiguous message" to Tehran, that its alleged actions won't go unanswered.
