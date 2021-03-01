First-Ever UAE Ambassador to Israel Arrives in Tel Aviv to Present Credentials, Reports Say

Al Khaja is also set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi later in the day, as well as other senior officials, according to Israeli media reports.
Last week, Al Khaja held talks with Israel's temporary ambassador in the UAE, Eitan Na'eh, who is stationed in Abu Dhabi, with the parties having discussed means of developing bilateral relations.
In mid-February, Abu Dhabi appointed its first ambassador to Israel, six months after the two countries agreed to normalise their ties. Al Khaja, the former director of the Foreign Ministry's office, was sworn in before UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The UAE and Israel struck a US-brokered deal, officially known as the Abraham Accords, to normalise their relationships in August and ratified it in October. The UAE agreed to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, while Israel said it would establish a diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi.
