Register
11:08 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017

    Tehran Not Interested in 'Provocative Moves' Against Washington, Iranian Envoy Says

    © REUTERS / TIMA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    281
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105438/57/1054385778_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_89359df09e343266fdb0eb2da2726331.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102281082210567-tehran-not-interested-in-provocative-moves-against-washington-iranian-envoy-says/

    Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been in place since the Trump administration's unilateral exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

    Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has stressed that Tehran is not interested in escalating tensions with Washington.

    In an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, the envoy touched upon Tehran's moves to scale down its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the wake of Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018.

    This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex
    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex

    He reproached the deal's European signatories for "an empty promise" to compensate Iran after the US exit, something that Takht-Ravanchi said had finally prompted the Islamic Republic to start scrapping its JCPOA obligations, including those related to uranium enrichment.

    "What we did was based on Paragraph 36 of the nuclear deal, and was in line with our commitments based on the text and spirit of the JCPOA", the ambassador pointed out.

    He berated Washington for sending "arms and warships" to the Middle East region, which the envoy said is 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometres) away from America, in an apparent reference to a US aircraft carrier strike group's deployment to the area following Tehran's decision to scale down its JCPOA commitments in May 2019.

    "All these provocative moves, including the assassination of our dear general Martyr Soleimani which was a very provocative terrorist attack, were made by the US. Iran hasn't had and still doesn't have any interest in making provocative moves [against Washington]", Takht-Ravanchi said.

    Top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport in early January authorised by then-President Donald Trump and further exacerbated Washington-Tehran tensions.

    JCPOA Talks on the Horizon?

    As far as the JCPOA is concerned, the Biden administration said last week that they were ready to hold talks with other world powers and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme. While the US has repeatedly accused Iran of trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, the Islamic Republic insists that its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.

    The Biden administration's announcement followed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warning his US counterpart that they have "little time" to rejoin the JCPOA before a number of factors, including Iranian presidential elections coming up in June, prompt Tehran to harden its stance on the nuclear accord.

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran's Supreme Leader: Tehran to Return to Compliance With JCPOA Only if US Lifts Sanctions First
    This was preceded by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reiterating that Washington should lift its sanctions against Iran if it wants Tehran to return to its obligations under the JCPOA.

    During his presidential campaign, Biden said that he would rejoin the deal "as a starting point for follow-on negotiations" if Tehran gave up the nuclear stockpile it has amassed in violation of the agreement and return to full compliance. Iran, for its part, insists the US must be the first to return to its international commitments before further discussions.

    In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the US, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK. It required that Iran scale back its nuclear programme and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting an arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

    Related:

    Iranian President Rouhani Calls on US to Return to JCPOA and Resume Negotiations
    Iranian President Announces Intention to Use IR-9 Centrifuges Not Mentioned in JCPOA
    Iran's Zarif on JCPOA: EU States Should Exert Sovereignty Rather Than Bow to US Bullying
    Zarif Not Surprised US Officials ‘Advising People to Inject Disinfectants’ Say They’re Part of JCPOA
    Tags:
    Javad Zarif, Joe Biden, escalation, tensions, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse