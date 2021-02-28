Russian Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter has made an emergency landing in Syria while patrolling the sky over the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The ministry clarified that the chopper had not come under fire, but was forced to land due to a technical issue.
After landing, the crew was promptly taken to an airfield by a rescue team, the ministry stated, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.
The SANA News agency previously reported, citing its correspondent, that a Russian helicopter had crashed in the northeastern Syrian region.
